Video: Gun Shots Pierce, Shatter Window Panes At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada

Comedian Kapil Sharma's newly-opened restaurant Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada reportedly became the target of a Khalistani group as several gun shots rang outside the establishment at 1:50 (local time) am on Thursday, July 10. Although the cafe was closed for visitors at the time the shooting took place, police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant. However, no one was injured in the incident. Kap's Cafe had opened early this week. Multiple bullet holes could be seen in window panes at Kap's Cafe, while another one was completely shattered.

The scenes outside Kap's Cafe in Suurey show police investigating the matter. The area around has been sealed off as authorities gathered evidence. In a statement, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said that the investigation is still in the very early stages and "and connections to other incident and potential motives are being examined", ANI reported.

Newly opened Kap's Cafe in Canada became the target of a Khalistani group, as per reports | Image: Instagram

Police do not have a suspect description yet and the motive behind the shooting has not been determined, Vancouver Sun reported. A video, however, of the suspected attacker has gone viral, who can be seen firing indiscriminately at Kap's Cafe while seated inside a car.

According to the local media, officers are still speaking to witnesses and working to obtain CCTV footage.

Kap's Cafe also issued a statement in the matter, terming the incident as "heartbreaking". The message was accompanied by the hashtag 'Support Kap's Cafe Canada'.

Kap's Cafe issues first statement after firing incident | Image: Instagram