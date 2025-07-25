Maareesan X Review: Fahadh Faasil-Vadivelu’s Film Will Change Your Perspective From Second Half, Netizens Call It A 'Solid Gripping Ride'

Maareesan X Review: Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer Tamil comedy thriller, yet emotional movie hit the big screens on July 25. The movie has created a lot of buzz online since the trailer was dropped. The Sudheesh Sankar directorial features a talented cast including Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Livingston, Renuka, Sithara, Vivek Prasanna, Saravana Subbiah, Thenappan PL, Haritha, and Krishna. As it went on the floor, moviegoers and critics, who attended the early shows, shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan hit or flop?

So far, Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan is getting glowing reviews. One user wrote, “#Maareesan is a very well written road movie with lots of twists turns n drama carried Superbly well by performances of #Vadivelu sir & #FahadhFaasil”

Another wrote, “Maareesan:- 1st Half: Class 🔥 | 2nd Half: Masterpiece 👑. Vadivelu and Fahadh *lived* their characters — absolute brilliance in performance. Every frame felt meticulously written and visually rich. Hats off to the **captain of the ship** for this exceptional storytelling.”

Another wrote, “A meaningful journey with #FaFa & #Vadivelu. First half little bit slow but second half only we get to know what is happened and what is going to happen. It's a nice twist. #FahadhFaasil acting sollave venaam superb ah pannirukkaar and also vadivelu. BGM by @thisisysr is good. Overall worth watching this film. #SuperGoodFilm ❤️”

Another wrote, “#Maareesan Fully satisfied with my most expected movie of the year. Brilliant script and performances. Fafa & Vadivelu 😘😘 as always. @thisisysr bgm & songs is 🔥. A socially responsible, sensible thriller from Sudheesh Sankar, Krishna Kumar.”

All about Maareesan

Maareesan was written by Krishna Moorthy and V. Krishna Moorthy, directed by Sudheesh Sankar, and produced by R.B. Choudary. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, while Kalaiselvan Sivaji Bmift handled the cinematography.

The story follows an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who runs away from home and ends up on a journey with a thief. The thief joins him not out of kindness but in the hope of gaining access to the man's large bank balance. The film combines suspense, humour, and social themes, all set against the backdrop of a road trip featuring two contrasting characters.