Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Pawan Kalyan's Actioner Slows Down Despite Being 2025's Biggest Opener In Telugu States

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's actioner received negative reviews from critics and the audience. Despite that, it went on to become the biggest opener in Telugu states, beating Ram Charan's Game Changer. However, the result was shown on the second day as the film is seemingly struggling to earn at the box office in India and seeing the pace, the film might not even earn in double digits.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹3.49 crore at the box office since Friday morning. Adding two-day collection, plus the preview, the total stands at ₹47.29 crore. While the movie will be able to enter the ₹50 crore club, it will witness a major drop on the second day. The movie is getting the benefit of preview earnings.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit had an overall 18.96 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, with 17.75 per cent in the morning and 20.17 per cent in the afternoon. The movie is suffering due to the negative reviews, with many asking Pawan Kalyan to stop acting owing to his bad performance in the movie.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu beats Game Changer at the box office on opening day

HHVM has edged out Ram Charan's Game Changer in the Telugu states to become 2025's biggest Tollywood opener. Director Shankar's Game Changer (2025) collected ₹41.25 crore on its opening day in the Telugu market and ₹51 crore in all languages, including Hindi, which emerged as a surprise market for the movie, and added ₹7.5 crore to its day 1 biz.

Not just this, the movie has also become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener to date, beating Vakeel Saab, which collected ₹40.10 crore on opening day at the box office.