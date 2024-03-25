Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film Madgaon Express released in theatres on Friday, March 22. The film opened to a decent start at the box office but showed a tremendous growth on its second day. Surprisingly, Madgaon Express saw nearly 90 percent growth on its first Saturday owing to positive word of mouth from audiences and critics alike. On its third day of release, the film added ₹2.85 crore to its earnings.

Madgaon Express poster | Image: X

Kunal Kemmu remains steady at the box office

Madgaon Express collected ₹2.75 crore on Saturday, a significant increase from ₹1.5 crore on its first day of release. According to the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film's earnings increased by ₹2.85 crore on its third day of release, Sunday, bringing the opening weekend's total collection to ₹7.10 crore. The fact that Monday is a national holiday for Holi will also give the makers hope that the film will reach a double-figure net collection by day four.

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut clashed at the box office with Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released in theaters this Friday. The historical biographical film, starring Hooda himself as the main lead, is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most renowned revolutionaries.

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Aayush (Avinash Tiwary), and Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and their teenage dream of going to Goa for a vacation. After years of failure, the trio embarks on an unforgettable journey that quickly transforms from a dream vacation to a nightmare. The film, directed by Kunal Khemu, is nothing short of an entertainer.

Kunal Khemu recently revealed why he chose to go back to Goa for his first directorial. As quoted by DNA, Kunal said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place."

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.