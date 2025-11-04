Renukaswamy Murder Case: Key Conspirator Pavithra Gowda Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Bail

Pavithra Gowda, one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has moved the Supreme Court after being charged with murder. The actress has filed a review petition seeking consideration of the earlier order. The Supreme Court had previously cancelled the bail granted by the High Court. The review petition will be heard on Thursday, November 6.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda charged with criminal conspiracy

On Monday, Bengaluru’s 64th Sessions Court formally charged Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful assembly in the Renukaswamy murder case. All 17 people have been charged, with Pavithra Gowda identified as the key conspirator behind the crime.

However, when the judge asked if they accepted the charges, they denied them and called them false. The court also noted that some of the accused were allegedly offered money to falsely take the blame. After framing the charges, the court instructed the accused to sign the official charge-framing document. Once this process was completed, Darshan and seven others were moved to prison. The court adjourned the case, with the trial scheduled to begin on November 10.

Earlier, in September, the police filed a 3991-page charge sheet, naming Pavithra as the prime accused and Darshan as the second accused.

A fan of Darshan and Pavithra, Renukaswamy send obscene messages to the actress. Following this, he was kidnapped, taken to a shed in Bengaluru, where he was allegedly tortured to death. On June 9, 2024, his body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru. This murder case has drawn widespread attention, given the 'superstar' image of Darshan in the Kannada film industry.