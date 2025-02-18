Updated 20:51 IST, February 18th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Shaan Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj | WATCH
ANI shared a video of Shaan taking a holy dip in Sangam and offering prayers while his wife Radhika Mukherjee looked over.
Maha Kumbh is all set to conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Ahead of it, devotees, including celebs, have flocked to Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Sangam. The recent celeb to visit the city was veteran singer Shaan. He was accompanied by his wife Radhika Mukherjee.
Shaan take a holy dip at Triveni sangam
ANI shared a video of Shaan taking a holy dip in Sangam and offering prayers while his wife Radhika looked over. "Singer Shaan took a holy dip at the #MahaKumbhMela2025 in Prayagraj and offered prayers," reported ANI.
Juhi Chawla calls the Maha Kumbh to experience the 'most beautiful'
The same day, Juhi Chawla also took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and called it the "most beautiful" experience of her life. She also paid gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Police and others for grand arrangements at Maha Kumbh. Recalling her experience, the veteran actress said, "This morning has been the most beautiful morning in my life...I took a holy dip in the Sangam. I didn't want to leave that place. It was an amazing and beautiful experience. I thank the police and everyone who has made such good arrangements."
Last week Vivek Oberoi along with his family visited Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh. He took a holy dip at the Sangam and thanked the state government for the arrangements.
The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 540 million devotees taking a holy dip in the first 36 days, officials said on Monday, per ANI. According to official data, from February 17, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 13.5 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.
