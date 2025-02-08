Published 12:49 IST, February 8th 2025
Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Feels 'Blessed' As She Arrives In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh In Private Jet
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni heads to Mahakumbh 2025. The entrepreneur even shared a photo on Instagram posing with her girl gang and private jet.
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni often shares posts on social media be it her family moments or sneak peeks with her husband. The entrepreneur shared a glimpse of her visit to Maha Kumbh on her Instagram handle.
Upasana Kamineni’s visit to Mahakumbh
Upasana Kamineni took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo in which she is seen posing with her girl Gand in front of a private jet. The caption read, “Blessed and Frozen”. The location showcased Prayagraj airport which hinted at that she was heading to take a dip at Maha Kumbh.
Other celebrities who have visited Mahakumbh
Actor Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted with his mother at Triveni Sangam. KGF star Srinidhi Shetty shared photo on social media of her visit to the festival as well
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha took a holy dip at Triveni Sagam. Other celebrities from film industry and sports have also visited the holy place including, Hema Malini , Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival held every 12 years at four holy locations in India: Haridwar, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Ujjain, and Nashik. It is considered the largest religious gathering in the world, attracting millions of devotees and tourists from across the globe. Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), and will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.
