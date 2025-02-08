Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Feels 'Blessed' As She Arrives In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh In Private Jet

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni often shares posts on social media be it her family moments or sneak peeks with her husband. The entrepreneur shared a glimpse of her visit to Maha Kumbh on her Instagram handle.

Upasana Kamineni’s visit to Mahakumbh

Upasana Kamineni took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo in which she is seen posing with her girl Gand in front of a private jet. The caption read, “Blessed and Frozen”. The location showcased Prayagraj airport which hinted at that she was heading to take a dip at Maha Kumbh.

Upasana Kamineni's story | Source: Instagram

Other celebrities who have visited Mahakumbh

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted with his mother at Triveni Sangam. KGF star Srinidhi Shetty shared photo on social media of her visit to the festival as well

Srinidhi Shetty at Mahakumbh | Source: Instagram

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha took a holy dip at Triveni Sagam. Other celebrities from film industry and sports have also visited the holy place including, Hema Malini , Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekha | Source: Instagram