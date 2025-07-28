Box Office With Over ₹15 Crore On Opening Weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes India's Highest Grossing Animated Movie

Updated 28 July 2025 at 11:48 IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Ashwin Kumar's directorial is creating havoc at the ticketing windows. In just three days of release, the film has become the highest-grossing animated movie in India. Following a decent opening, the Mahavatar Narsimha collections grew rapidly due to positive word of mouth. The animated movie has wrapped up the opening weekend with ₹15.93 crore in collections.
Mahavatar Narsimha opened to a modest ₹1.75 crore. The collections saw an almost 200% growth on the following day. On the first Saturday, the movie raked in ₹4.6 crore. The film registered a further 100% growth. Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹9.5 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk.
On the third day of release, the movie has amassed ₹15.85 crore. As per Sacnilk, the Hombale Films production has surpassed the collections of Hanuman (2005) to become the highest-grossing animated movie. The 2005 film minted ₹5.50 cs (unadjusted to inflation) in India. As per the trade tracking site, the film has amassed a solid total in the Hindi-speaking belts of the country. While the Hindi version of the film has registered higher business, the Telugu version is a close second. Despite competition from new and holdover releases, Mahavatar Narsimha has held steady at the box office.
Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first movie in the franchise. The production house is working on making an ambitious universe of animated films which will be a retelling of the epics from mythology. As per the makers, Mahavatar Narsimha is "an epic that brings to life the Legendary tale of Lord Narasimha, the most ferocious, the half-man, half-lion avatar, Lord Vishnu’s most powerful incarnation". Apart from Hindi and Telugu, the movie was also released in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.
