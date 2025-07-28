Box Office With Over ₹15 Crore On Opening Weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes India's Highest Grossing Animated Movie

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Ashwin Kumar's directorial is creating havoc at the ticketing windows. In just three days of release, the film has become the highest-grossing animated movie in India. Following a decent opening, the Mahavatar Narsimha collections grew rapidly due to positive word of mouth. The animated movie has wrapped up the opening weekend with ₹15.93 crore in collections.

Mahavatar Narsimha wraps up first weekend with over ₹15 crore in collection

Mahavatar Narsimha opened to a modest ₹1.75 crore. The collections saw an almost 200% growth on the following day. On the first Saturday, the movie raked in ₹4.6 crore. The film registered a further 100% growth. Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹9.5 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk.



On the third day of release, the movie has amassed ₹15.85 crore. As per Sacnilk, the Hombale Films production has surpassed the collections of Hanuman (2005) to become the highest-grossing animated movie. The 2005 film minted ₹5.50 cs (unadjusted to inflation) in India. As per the trade tracking site, the film has amassed a solid total in the Hindi-speaking belts of the country. While the Hindi version of the film has registered higher business, the Telugu version is a close second. Despite competition from new and holdover releases, Mahavatar Narsimha has held steady at the box office.



Mahavatar Narsimha sets up the premise for a universe