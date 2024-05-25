Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been in the news since the movie hit the theatres last year in December. While some celebs praised the movie, others heavily opposed the plot and slammed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for normalising misogyny, domestic violence and stalking. Now, a recent celeb to share his opinion regarding the plot of the film is Mahesh Manjrekar.

What did Mahesh Manjrekar say about Animal?

The veteran actor and director has joined the list of celebs praising the movie. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Manjrekar compared the movie with Godfather and added that he found Animal "absolutely engrossing" and "fantastic". He liked the thought of the director "I will do my film my way". He added, "I liked the film; I’m waiting for the Animal Park. There are people who advise on how a film should be made, so why should he make it that way."

Manjrekar believes that at the end of the day, the filmmaker is seen and judged by the film he/she makes. Praising Vanga, he said, "Director has a definite stamp on his creations. A unique stamp is the only solution for a film be successful. Vanga is like-- I don't care! This is who I am (as a maker) and this is how I want to show a scene."

Animal broke several records at the box office

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptti Dimri. The film broke several box office records for a Hindi film, both domestically and internationally. It has grossed ₹917.82 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film, the eighth highest-grossing Indian film, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, and the highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor's career. Now, Vanga is busy with the sequel titled Animal Park which will go on the floors after Ranbir completes the filming of Ramayana.