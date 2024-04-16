Advertisement

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, released in theatres on April 11. The film showed growth in the collection on Sunday but failed to pass the Monday test. The film, that released alongside Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, opened to ₹4.5 crore at the domestic box office. Since then, the film witnessed an upward trend except for Friday, showing a 38.89 percent decline in the collection.

Maidaan box office collection day 5

After earning ₹6.4 crore on Sunday, Amit Sharma's directorial earned ₹1.50 crore on Monday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. In the first weekend, the film managed to earn ₹22 crore. Adding the fifth-day collection, the total now stands at ₹23.50 crore. Maidaan had an overall 9.99% Hindi occupancy on Monday with the maximum reported in Mumbai - 13.75 percent. It was followed by Chennai – 13.25 percent.

(A BTS photo from Maidaan set | Image: Instagram)

The total collection of the Ajay Devgn starrer fell short owing to the clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Advertisement

(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

How much did Bade Miyan Chote Miyan mint on day 5?

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film opened to ₹15.65 crore at the domestic box office, followed by some downward trends. However, the collections stayed steady at the box office by minting ₹40.8 crore on the first weekend. The film earned ₹2.50 crore on Monday, making the total to ₹43.30 crore in India. Seeing the total earnings, it is expected the film might enter ₹50 crore club by its second weekend.

Advertisement

Maidaan is a must-watch treat for all the movie buffs

Republic in its review wrote, “Maidaan is a love letter to football, packaged in film reels. It is every bit worth the watch. You must, however, be prepared for occasional periods of lull and montages of intensive leg work, which very well could have been edited out to make the sports drama a much crisper watch. That being said, Maidaan is a story that needed to be told - and more importantly, heard.”

Advertisement