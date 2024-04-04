×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Maidaan Producer Boney Kapoor Lays Emphasis On Content Over Actor’s Stardom: No Superstar Ensures...

Ahead of Maidaan's release, Boney Kapoor discussed the various factors required for a box office hit and said that a film's content is more important.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor | Image:Instagram/boney.kapoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The presence of a superstar in a movie does not guarantee box office success but ensures the saleability of the film beyond the theatrical domain, says producer Boney Kapoor. Known for producing films like Mr India, Wanted, No Entry and Company, he is now coming out with period sports drama Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn. 

Boney Kapoor shares his opinion on box office success

In a conversation with PTI, Boney talked about the role of actor’s stardom in the success of any movie. The producer said, “No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. The rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is.”

 

Boney further added, “The bigger the star, the lesser the risk. You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office.”

Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma of Badhaai ho fame, Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. It tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until he died in 1963.

Advertisement

Multiple delays in Maidaan release 

The film’s production journey was filled with hurdles, Kapoor said, recounting how they leased out a 16-acre land in 2019 to build an entire stadium to shoot eight football matches of the film but then the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020.

Advertisement

 

After that, the film’s set was destroyed in a cyclone, which led to further delays. Also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, “Maidaan” is presented by Zee Studios. It will be released in theatres on April 10.

Advertisement

“It was unfortunate but that’s destiny. That’s the reality we have to face. But thankfully my crew did not give up on the film. I am glad the way the film is shaped up and it’s all due to their efforts,” Kapoor said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

5 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals Player Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw in trouble

14 minutes ago
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

East Bengal beat Kerala

22 minutes ago
Man travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the roof of a train

Man on Train's Roof

39 minutes ago
Why Is The Congress Taking Support From PFI-Linked SDPI? | The Debate

#CongSDPISupport

an hour ago
Whatsapp

WhatsApp down

an hour ago
Chamkila Diljit

Diljit On Chamkila Role

an hour ago
European Union

EU eases cloud computing

an hour ago
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck and Isha Ambani

JLo's New LA Home

an hour ago
MP Girl Kidnapped in Kota

Kota Fake Kidnapping Case

an hour ago
Sunil Narine

Highest IPL Team Totals

an hour ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney On Film's Success

an hour ago
Corset trend

Corset Styling Ideas

an hour ago
sanjay singh

India News LIVE

an hour ago
The Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 output rate

an hour ago
amit shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Man Sprays Water For Over 5 Minutes In Guinness World Record Feat

“Human Water Fountain”

an hour ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Who is Angkrish?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 7 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Woman Earning 4 LPA Seeks Groom With 1 Cr Salary, Home in Italy

    India News7 hours ago

  3. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo