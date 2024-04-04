Advertisement

The presence of a superstar in a movie does not guarantee box office success but ensures the saleability of the film beyond the theatrical domain, says producer Boney Kapoor. Known for producing films like Mr India, Wanted, No Entry and Company, he is now coming out with period sports drama Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

Boney Kapoor shares his opinion on box office success

In a conversation with PTI, Boney talked about the role of actor’s stardom in the success of any movie. The producer said, “No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. The rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is.”

Boney further added, “The bigger the star, the lesser the risk. You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office.”

Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma of Badhaai ho fame, Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. It tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until he died in 1963.

Multiple delays in Maidaan release

The film’s production journey was filled with hurdles, Kapoor said, recounting how they leased out a 16-acre land in 2019 to build an entire stadium to shoot eight football matches of the film but then the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020.

After that, the film’s set was destroyed in a cyclone, which led to further delays. Also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, “Maidaan” is presented by Zee Studios. It will be released in theatres on April 10.

“It was unfortunate but that’s destiny. That’s the reality we have to face. But thankfully my crew did not give up on the film. I am glad the way the film is shaped up and it’s all due to their efforts,” Kapoor said.

(with inputs from PTI)