×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Feud With Anil Kapoor For Not Casting Him In No Entry 2

Producer Boney Kapoor said that he is shocked how a "light-hearted" conversation about Anil Kapoor being angry with him was taken out of context.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Boney Kapoor
A file photo of Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Boney Kapoor has been in the news owing to his comment that his younger brother Anil Kapoor "is angry" with him for not casting him in the sequel of No Entry. Soon after reports of a feud between the Kapoor brothers started doing the rounds on the internet. Now, the Maidaan producer has issued a clarification saying that his comment was taken out of context and is shocked how the media made an issue out of it.

For the unversed, a few days ago Kapoor announced No Entry 2 with fresh faces Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. it will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, who is currently busy with the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Advertisement
(Boney posing with his brothers Anil | Image: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor opens up about his alleged feud with brother Anil  

The producer has issued a statement to put rest to the feud rumours. The producer said that he is shocked how a "light-hearted" conversation was taken out of context. “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’" he said. Elaborating on it, he said the film he is proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman Khan or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them, he decided to make the sequel with a younger generation.

Advertisement

He added, “To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of No Entry 2 is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

(Boney posing with his brothers Anil | Image: Instagram)

I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it: Boney Kapoor

Addressing the feud rumours, Boney said that Anil “is a busy star”, who is at “one of the highest peaks of his career”. He knows that for the next two years, Anil has no dates available at all. "Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change,” he concluded.

(Boney posing with his brothers Anil and Sanjay | Image: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on April 10.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

7 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

10 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

12 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

13 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

15 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

17 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

20 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

23 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

29 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

31 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

32 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

33 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

35 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

36 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo