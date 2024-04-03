Advertisement

Boney Kapoor has been in the news owing to his comment that his younger brother Anil Kapoor "is angry" with him for not casting him in the sequel of No Entry. Soon after reports of a feud between the Kapoor brothers started doing the rounds on the internet. Now, the Maidaan producer has issued a clarification saying that his comment was taken out of context and is shocked how the media made an issue out of it.

For the unversed, a few days ago Kapoor announced No Entry 2 with fresh faces Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. it will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, who is currently busy with the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Advertisement

(Boney posing with his brothers Anil | Image: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor opens up about his alleged feud with brother Anil

The producer has issued a statement to put rest to the feud rumours. The producer said that he is shocked how a "light-hearted" conversation was taken out of context. “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’" he said. Elaborating on it, he said the film he is proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman Khan or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them, he decided to make the sequel with a younger generation.

Advertisement

He added, “To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of No Entry 2 is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

(Boney posing with his brothers Anil | Image: Instagram)

I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it: Boney Kapoor

Addressing the feud rumours, Boney said that Anil “is a busy star”, who is at “one of the highest peaks of his career”. He knows that for the next two years, Anil has no dates available at all. "Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change,” he concluded.

(Boney posing with his brothers Anil and Sanjay | Image: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on April 10.