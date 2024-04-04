×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Maidaan: Syed Abdul Rahman's Grandson Calls Ajay Devgn 'Class Actor', Is Grateful To Boney Kapoor

Ajay Devgn last featured in thriller Shaitaan. He is now gearing up for the release of his next big film, Maidaan, a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim's work.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image:Zee Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajay Devgn has had a strong start at the movies this year. His last release, Shaitaan, not just received critical acclaim but also minted almost ₹200 crores in worldwide collections. The actor will next be seen in Maidaan, essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the famed Indian football coach who put India on the global map with regards to the sport. The late football legend's grandson, Fazeel, recently opened up about the soon-to-release movie.

Fazeel says Ajay Devgn is the perfect pick to play his grandfather


In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fazeel, grandson to the late Syed Abdul Rahim, opened up about how awe-struck he was with the final cut of Maidaan's trailer. He asserted how seeing Ajay Devgn portray his grandfather on screen will essentially be the biggest Eid gift for him and his family. 

He said, "So you’ve got the right person, Ajay sir, in this movie to portray my grandfather’s role. He is no doubt a class actor, he is an acting institute within himself. The way he carries my grandfather’s role, from walking to smoking, and his intense eye, I don’t have words. (Walking while bending, holding a bag in hand, wow, what fun it was)".

Fazeel is grateful to Boney Kapoor for spotlighting his grandfather's story


Not just Ajay Devgn, but Fazeel is also bowled over by producer Boney Kapoor living up to his promise. Maidaan has been in the works for years, having sustained multiple delays, something corroborated by Fazeel who revealed how Boney Kapoor had approached him about 4 years back.

A lose translation of Fazeel's note of thanks for Boney Kapoor, shared in Hindi, reads, "I still remember one thing Boney ji told me when I met him almost 4 years back, ‘I am bringing a dead man back to life on screen, you’ll see the world will watch the movie...That day is close, 6-7 days are left, and an entire nation wants to watch this movie". Maidaan is slated for a worldwide release on April 10. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

