Main Nahi Chillaunga: Dhurandhar Actor Reveals Akshaye Khanna Was Adamant About Playing Aurangzeb In His Own Style In Chhaava

Akshaye Khanna is getting much deserved praise for his role as the menacing and intense Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. For many, he has emerged as the star of the year, with two of his 2025 releases - Chhaava and Dhurandhar - both grossing over ₹600 crore at the box office. Driven by his powerful performances, both movies have collectively made Akshaye the highest grossing Indian actor of the year.

In the historical action epic Chhaava, Akshaye plays the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film follows the glory and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, and how he defended the Maratha empire against invasion of the Mughals. Though Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's valour sent a shiver down Aurangzeb's spine, who spent years hunting him down, he was eventually captured and tortured till he was martyred.

Chhaava sees a fierce face-off between Akshaye Khanna and Vicky Kaushal | Image: X

Vicky's fierce portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was celebrated by movie fans and followers of the Maratha ruler. Akshaye's antagonist role also earned praise. In a new interview, Akshaye's Dhurandhar co-star Ankit Sagar, who plays the role of Javed Khanani in Aditya Dhar's spy saga, shared how the former's portrayal of Aurangzeb differed from Chhaava director Laxman Utekar's initial vision. Aditya shared that Akshaye was told by Laxman to boost his decibel level while essaying certain scenes as Aurangzeb. However, he refused to "shout" in the movie and instead brought forth the evilness in his character through deafening silence, his piercing gaze and composure.

Aditya opened up to Siddharth Kannan about his on set interactions with Akshaye regarding Chhaava. "Mujhe chillane ke liye bol raha hai. Main nahi chillaunga," Aditya recalled Akshaye telling him on Dhurandhar set. Aditya continued, "Aur woh dekho aap jo uss character mein rahe, kitna impactful raha Aurangzeb." It appears as if Laxman wanted a louder tonality for Aurangzeb in Chhaava but Akshaye did it in his own style, eventually nailing the part.

