Haq OTT Release Date: Here's When Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi's Courtroom Drama Will Stream

Haq OTT Release Date: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam feature in the courtroom drama Haq. The Suparn Varma directorial hit the big screens on November 7. Despite good word of mouth, Haq could not perform well at the box office. However, it received unanimously positive reviews. Many have been waiting for the movie to hit streaming and as per reports, Haq will begin its OTT journey in early January.

When is Haq expected to begin streaming?

The digital streaming rights of Haq have been acquired by Netflix. As is the case with Hindi releases, it is mandatory to have an 8-week gap between a film's big screen debut and the streaming date. Since Haq released in early-November, it is expected to stream in the first week of January.

Haq is directed by Suparn Varma of The Family Man fame | Image: X

Though not confirmed by the makers, Haq is likely to debut on Netflix on January 2. Those who could not watch the movie during its theatrical run, are likely to catch Haq on OTT. The India biz of Haq stood at ₹23.04 crore. It is expected to gain more audiences after its digital release.

What is the story of Haq?

Haq dramatises the events surrounding the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, as depicted in Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. The legal battle started in 1978 when Shah Bano was divorced by her lawyer husband and reached the Supreme Court in 1985. It ended with a judgment by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court that ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law. The film features Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, lawyer Abbas Khan. Though the film narrates a story from the 1970s and 1980s, the issue it tackles is still quite relevant.