Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8: Imtiaz Ali Film Holds Steady Despite Reduced Shows, Cocktail 2 Release

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: The Imtiaz Ali directorial has dominated social media discourse ever since its release on June 12. The movie released in a clash with several other movies such as Haunted 3D, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Hollywood's Disclosure Day. After a week of theatrical run, the movie is now facing competition from Cocktail 2, which was released on June 19.

The release of Cocktail 2 further reduced the screens for Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Imtiaz Ali directorial had been earlier struggling for space since its release alongside other projects. However, after the release of Cocktail 2, the screens have been reduced by 50%. On the eighth day of its release, which was also a working Friday, Main Vaapas Aaunga minted ₹1.90 crore. As per Sacnilk, after an 8-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹14.15 crore. Cocktail 2, on the other hand, has opened to over ₹13 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in cinemas. The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative.