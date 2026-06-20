Cocktail vs Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Released 14 Years Later, Shahid Kapoor-led Sequel Manages Slightly Better Opening

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-awaited romance drama finally hit the big screens on June 19. Directed by Homi Adjania, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in a love triangle story. Despite the extensive promotions and a solo release, Cocktail 2 is off to a slow start at the box office.

Cocktail 2 at the box office

As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 opened to a lukewarm ₹13.50 crore. While the collection is decent considering a working Friday, it is interestingly not a big jump from the opening day collection of the first film. Relased in 2012, the Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail raked in ₹10.95 crore. Given the years of gap between the releases and the new benchmarks set at the box office, the collection of Cocktail 2 largely disappoints. However, the movie has opened better than the past few Bollywood releases.

The opening day collection of Cocktail 2 has been better than Shahid Kapoor's last theatrical release, O Romeo. The film, also starring Triptii Dimri, grossed only ₹8 crore at the box office on its first day. However, Cocktail 2's opening-day collection has trailed the day-one business of Kriti Sanon's last release, Tere Ishk Mein. The collection of Cocktail 2 is likely to witness a slight growth over the weekend.

Is Cocktail 2 a worthy sequel to the Saif Ali Khan starrer 2012 film?



The netizens' verdict on Cocktail 2 is out since the film's release. While the movie's music and style has recived unanimous praise, the reviews are mostly harsh and not in the film's favour. The performance of the lead stars, casting of Rashmika Mandanna, dull screenplay and shoddy plit has received criticism from cinegoers and critics alike. The perception largely remains that the 2012 movie starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty is a better film.