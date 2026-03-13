Netizens Express Outrage Over Allu Arjun's Cinema Multiplex Ignoring Veteran Directors S. Shankar, Puri Jagannadh, RGV From Wall Of Indian Directors

Allu Arjun inaugurated his new cinema multiplex, Allu Cinemas, on Thursday, March 12. The cinema is located inside the Allu Studios complex in Kokapet near Hyderabad’s Financial District. The theatre is being touted as India's largest Dolby Cinema screen. At the event, CM Revath Reddy, among other bigwigs, was present. Soon after, several videos and photos offering a glimpse of the cinema went viral on the internet. One of the viral videos shows a wall that features celebrated filmmakers from across cinema, including SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Trivikram, Prasanth Neel, Atlee, Rishab Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

What caught netizens' attention was that the frame doesn't feature veteran and talented directors such as S Shankar, Ram Gopal Verma and Puri Jagannadh, among others. This didn't go down well with the moviegoers, and they slammed Allu Arjun.

Netizens slam Allu Arjun for not putting up the photo of S Shankar, RGV and Puri Jagannadh

Netizens were surprised to see directors like Atlee and Rishab Shetty making it to the wall, whereas directors who have given several iconic movies and hits were missing out on the mention. user wrote, "Instead of kids like Atlee, Shetty, Neel, SRV. Should be Vinayak, Puri, Vaitla." Another wrote, "Atlee is there, but Shankar is not there."

"Is this the problem in our industry? He puts up photos of people he likes in his theater, and in the middle of this is this panchayat of scumbags. In our Telugu, if there are male directors, you can't really miss them," a user wrote. Another wrote, "@alluarjun @AlluSirish @GeethaArts Great directors? Then where is K.V. Reddy garu's pic, where is @Ragavendraraoba's pic, where is K. Viswanath garu's pic, where is Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's pic? Where is Dasari garu's pic, where is @RGVzoomin's pic, where is @AnilRavipudi's pic?"

Advertisement

"Neel, Atlee, Rishabh over RGV!! complete joke," a user wrote. “Atlee makes good commercial films, but I wouldn’t place him among the great directors. However, Raja Rani is a very well-made movie," a user wrote.

However, there were some who defended Allu Arjun and said that it is his personal property. "If they had included rgv and shankar, you would still say they left out k viswanath, kammula, satyajit ray, or someone else. the list would never end. it is their theatre, their investment, and their choice. a wall display is not a national awards list." Another wrote, "There wish there theater who are u tell which director to keep ? Its allu cinemas he is working with atlee he will keep who r u to question?"

Advertisement

"Go and make your own (the new theatre ) and have the photos of the directors you want... This is his theatre and It's his own choice whose photos will be there or not..." a user wrote.