Main Vaapas Aaunga X Review: Netizens Call Vedang Raina-Sharvari Wagh's Romantic Film 'Soul Stirring And A Masterpiece'

Main Vaapas Aaunga X Review: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh's romantic drama hit the theatres today, June 12. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is earning positive reviews from the audience, with everyone lauding the portrayal. Main Vaapas Aaunga is clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is garnering positive reviews from the audience.

Main Vaapas Aaunga impresses fans

Cinemagoers who watched the early show came back to their home and penned their review on X, praising the film. From soul-stirring to masterpiece, people aren't able to get over the movie. They are all excited to watch the film as it is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his craft, and this is his first romantic film in six years. A user wrote, "Just watched #MainVaapasAaunga and I’m still struggling to find the right words. A beautifully crafted film filled with emotions, soul, and a deeply moving love story. What touched me the most is how it expresses emotions that many of us feel but often struggle to put into words. Every craft performances, music, cinematography, writing, and direction has been handled with remarkable sensitivity and beauty. Even after the film ended, its emotions stayed with me. A truly moving and unforgettable cinematic experience. Congratulations to the entire team."

Another wrote, "A film with love, pain, hope and humanity. #ImtiazAli reminds us why stories matter. With outstanding performance from #DiljitDosanjh, #sharvari, #NasaruddinShah, #VedangRaina, this one doesn't just touch the heart — it stays there.✨"

"Main Vaapas Aaunga is not just a normal film.. it is CELLULOID ON SCREEN ! A SOULFUL ODE to LOVE, BELONGING & HOME and trust me rarely do we get films like this where, after watching them, you fall short of words because it takes time to absorb everything you just witnessed From the very first shot, when #NaseeruddinShah arrives on screen and the TITLE appears, it ENGAGES you completely !! Drama that unfolds, the love story, the entire setup, and the music syncing beautifully with every scene… and then the 1st HALF ends on an ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT NOTE The 2nd HALF shows how dark the Partition era truly was, how loved ones were SHATTERED, and how SHAMELESSLY the British did all this without a 2nd thought!!" a user wrote.

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A user praised Vedang Raina's performance as Keenu and wrote, "Every scene feels better when #VedangRaina is on screen in #MainVaapasAaunga. His expressive eyes and natural performance bring an undeniable charm to Keenu's journey."

All about Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film explores themes of love, longing, and belonging during Partition-era migration, highlighting how the past shapes identity. Naseeruddin Shah also stars in a pivotal role.