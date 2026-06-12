Is Raghava Lawrence Entering Politics After Vijay? Tamil Actor Seeks Fans' Approval Amid Buzz Over CM's Trichy East Seat

Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence announced on Friday that he is planning to enter politics; however, before foraying into politics, he wants his fans' opinion. He posted a video sharing that he never wanted to enter politics, but the circumstances have brought him to a point where he is in a dilemma. This has come after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay vacated his Trichy East Assembly seat.

"Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return"

Taking to his X handle at 10 AM, Raghava Lawrence shared an 18-minute-long video where he described how his mother was always against his decision to enter politics. But it changed when Vijay registered a historic victory in the state elections. He also described how he was sad when superstar Rajinikanth decided not to foray into politics.

He did not offer a specific reason behind his decision to enter politics. However, he asked the fans and said that if they say "No", then he will not enter politics.

Sharing the video he wrote, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. After watching this video, please share your advice and guidance in the comments. If you say “No,” I will not enter politics and will continue my selfless service to society. But if you say “Yes,” I am ready to enter politics. I will reveal when and with who I intend to start this journey with all your blessings."

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Earlier today, he posted a statement where he shared that he never imagined entering politics and thought that if someone he believed in and was close to entered politics, then he would also foray. "I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual. Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is shooting for his next film, Kanchana 4. The film went on the floors early last year and is scheduled to release this year. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date.