Make A Powerful Film Which Counters Dhurandhar: Sudhir Mishra Shuts Down Troll Calling Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Propaganda'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in early December 2025, and even three weeks later, the movie continues to dominate the box office. From fans to celebs, everyone is singing the praises of Aditya Dhar and the cast of Dhurandhar. A new celeb to join the list is filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. He defended the film after a netizen called it "propaganda" and praised Dhar's direction skills.

Sudhir Mishra is all praise for Dhurandhar and director Aditya Dhar

Taking to his X handle, Sudhir answered a user who called Dhurandhar a "propaganda with an evil intent to monetise on pop nationalism and sectarian mindset". To this, the filmmaker replied, "Make a powerful film, with all the virtues of a great cinema experience, which counters it.”

Later, another X user asked Sudhir, "Does Aditya Dhar and Vivek Agnihotri have the guts to make a film on the Unnao victim?" To this, Sudhir replied that one of them has the guts, and there is a film that the audience will see soon. He further urged to stop lumping all the filmmakers under one brand, called Bollywood. "We belong to the Indian Film Industry, and we are all different. By the way, Dhurandhar is a well-made film. Aditya Dhar is extremely skilled," he continued.

He added, “The acting is terrific. The most difficult thing in film making is a directors ability to make us , the audience smell the place and Aditya Dhar with the help of his brilliant Cinematographer and Production Designer manage to do just that. The casting , including the minor parts is bang on. I am of course, a filmmaker, from another school.”

Dhurandhar roars at the box office

The spy-thriller witnessed a 43.18 per cent hike in the daily collection on the fourth Thursday, earning ₹15.75 crore. The collection witnessed a rise owing to the public holiday on New Year, January 1. This takes the total to ₹739 crore in India. Overseas, the total stands at ₹255 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the movie grossed ₹1141.75 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar had an overall 35.43 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Chennai (60 per cent).