Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha's Love-Soaked Post With Cryptic Note 'A Picture Is Worth Thousand Words' Confirms Dating Buzz

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have been in the news over the brewing romance and social media activity. While their were dating rumours, the Four More Shots Please! co-stars have now made their relationship Instagram official with the photos that are "worth a thousand words".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Hey fans, Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have a New Year 2026 surprise for you

Kirti and Rajeev shared a joint carousel post on Instagram that shows there mushy photos and videos. Kirti captioned it as "A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️#happynewyear happy2026 everyone… ❤️"

Soon after they made it official, there fans flooded the comment section. Their FMSP co-star Maanvi Gagroo was among the first to comment, "Happy new year lovelies." A user wrote, "New couple in town 😍❤️You guys looks adorable, sending love n hugs." Another wrote, "You guys looks just beautiful together." "Am i shocked yes but in a positive way," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Their dating rumours first surfaced in last year in November after eagle-eyed fans noticed their love-soaked Instagram activity. The speculation gained momentum when Kirti shared a photo posing with Rajeev while resting her head over his shoulder. She captioned the post as, "With the #paininmyneck and my #icepack @rajeevsiddhartha."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kirti was earlier married to actor Saahil Sehgal. After five years of marriage in 2021, the duo divorced. Announcing the same on social media, she shared a post that reads, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always..."

Meanwhile, Kirti and Rajeev's Four More Shots Please Season 4 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.