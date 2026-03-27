Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating 33-Year-Old Harsh Mehta, Says 'It's Irritating Now'

Malaika Arora's love life has been making headlines as she was snapped with rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta. Last, she was seen with him at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's reception in Mumbai. Neither did they arrive together, nor did they pose for the camera. Harsh quietly entered the venue, while Malaika happily posed for the paparazzi. Amid constant speculation around her personal life, the actress seems unfazed and content with her current life. Recently, speaking to Curly Tales, the actress addressed the rumours of her dating Harsh.

Malaika Arora opens up about dealing with dating rumours

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Malaika was asked if whenever she is spotted with a guy, immediately, there is news on social media about her dating that person. To this, the actress replied, "It’s irritating now. I just treat it as a joke.” She added, "Arhaan and I have a good laugh about a lot of these things.”

When asked, "Do you feel like it's difficult for single moms to find companionship." To this, Malaika replied, "I can’t plan these things. If it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I’m so happy exploring all of this that’s going on in my life, and I’m... (to) be able to build things from scratch (is) keeping me going. That’s what’s really motivating me, and I think yes, of course, companionship, a partner, all that is... it’s wonderful.”

This is not the first time the actress has been linked to a guy this year. Earlier, she was rumoured to be a Splitsvilla X6 contestant, Sorab Bedi, after photos from a party went viral.

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Malaika has maintained that she has been single since the breakup with Arjun Kapoor in 2024. The actress was married to Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 but divorced in 2017. Together they share a son, Arhaan Khan.