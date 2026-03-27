Ram Charan Sports Bandage On Eyebrow In First Appearance After Injury On Peddi Set, Meets Fans Ahead Of His 41st Birthday

Ram Charan has been in the news since the makers confirmed he suffered a minor injury while shooting a scene on the Peddi set. The worried fans had been trying to seek more information about the actor's health. Owing to this, the actor met his concerned fans on the sets to assure them that he was doing fine. In a viral video, he can be seen wearing a bandage.

Ram Charan is back in action after suffering a minor injury on the Peddi set

In a video going viral on the internet, Ram Charan is dressed in an Ayyappa mala, which is a black ensemble and Rudraksha beads for Lord Ayyappa. His hair is tied in a neat bun, and he is sporting a bandage above his left eye. In the clip, he can be seen getting down from his car, lifting his lungi and entering a tent, specially set up for his fans. The moment he reached near the tent, fans could be seen cheering for the actor and wished him "Happy Birthday" in advance.

In another video, he can be seen happily clicking selfies with his fans from a distance and then walking off with his bouncers.

The actor has turned 41 today, March 27, and to mark his birthday, the makers are set to release a glimpse from Peddi.

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Peddi team assures Ram Charan's well-being

On Wednesday, the makers confirmed the reports about Ram Charan's injury and wrote, "An update regarding @AlwaysRamCharan Garu's injury on the sets of #Peddi. We promise everything is safe and on track. Kindly do not speculate. Thank you." The actor has received four sutures above his eye.

The statement reads, "We'd like to address the recent chatter surrounding a minor incident on the sets of Peddi. we want to assure everyone that Ram Charan garu is absolutely fine and doing well. He had a minor injury to the left eye on the sets, and there was a small procedure done. He will be resuming the shoot tomorrow with no disruptions to the schedule. We appreciate the concern, but there is no cause for worry. Everything is under control, and the film continues to move forward smoothly."

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