Malayalam Actor Ranjith Sankar Criticises Param Sundari For 'Damaging' Kerala: It’s Time Cinema...

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari was criticised for the stereotypical portrayal of Kerala and its people in the movie. Ahead of release, several Malayalis called out the movie, and now actor Ranjith Sankar has joined the list. The Jai Ganesh actor took to his social media handle to express his opinions and reminded the makers that the state has "moved on" and it's time for cinema to do too.

Ranjith Sankar criticises Param Sundari

Taking to his Facebook handle, Ranjith penned a note in which he said that the movie sells a "picture-perfect" version of a place with no internet or evolution. And this has damaged his state's image. "Param Sundari does as much damage to Kerala as any other movie — it sells a picture-perfect version of a place with no mobile data, no internet, no evolution. But the real Kerala has moved on — and maybe it’s time cinema did too," read the note.

Soon after he shared the post, his fans came out in support. A user wrote, "The Bollywood film makers believes that Kerala is still in 1990's."

Earlier, Pavithra Menon called out Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal as a Malayali girl. She took to Instagram to voice her strong opinions against the Param Sundari trailer and said, "Before we go further into the trailer, I want to address this: 'What's the problem in hiring a proper Malayali actor?' Hum kam talented hote hain kya?" The actress then speaks in Hindi, “This is not how it happens in Kerala. Like how I am talking in Hindi, I can also speak Malayalam really well.” Pavithra then switches to Malayalam, saying, "Is it so hard to find a Malayali to play the role in a Hindi movie."

She further continues, "We have done such things in Malayalam films of the 90s when we had to show Punjabis (exaggerated balle balle). But now it's 2025. I think everybody knows how a Malayali talks, and how they are as normal as anybody else. We don't just wear jasmine flowers and do Mohiniyattam everywhere.”

Param Sundari box office report

The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience, impacting its business. The film grossed ₹10.36 crore worldwide on its opening day and soon after made its way to OTT platforms. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.