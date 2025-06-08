Malti Marie Chopra Is Learning From Mom Priyanka Chopra, Tries Makeup And Nail Extensions On New York Trip

Priyanka Chopra has shared her May dump on Sunday, June 8, which is all about dressing up, spending time with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas and relishing tasty delicacies. Among all the photos, some show Malti Marie trying on makeup. The little munchkin is learning from the best when it comes to grooming and making herself look presentable.

Inside Priyank Chopra's New York diaries

In May, the family visited New York to explore the city and create memories together. The album shows Malti Marie having the time of her life with her family and friends. In one of the photos, she can be seen doing eye makeup and in front of her lies a kid's makeup palette. In the next scene, she is seen trying on nail extensions. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "May," followed by emoticons.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "FamilyVibes. So happy for the life you’ve been able to co-create with Nick. Love the companionship. Others appreciated the bond shared between Joe and Malti and wrote, "You can tell @joejonas is such a good uncle from these few photos."



Nick Jonas has also shared a May dump, which was all about family and showering love on Priyanka in all possible ways. In the images, we can see the Jonas Brothers enjoying meals together, playing with Malti Marie, and Nick-Priyanka's Met Gala selfies. He captioned the post as "Greetings from me posting."

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?