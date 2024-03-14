×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th Film Announced, Makers Reveal Release Date With First Look Poster

Manoj Bajpayee collaborates with the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai for his upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji. The teaser will release on March 20.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhaiyya Ji
A poster of Bhaiyya Ji | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai are back with yet another exciting film titled Bhaiyya Ji, marking their second collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee. This film is going to be his 100th film in the Indian entertainment industry. Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film's teaser will release on March 20, hinting at the film's plot.

First look poster of Bhaiyya Ji

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster in which he appears fierce. He can be seen in a rugged look, sporting a shirt and lungi layered with a coat. The scene shows him sitting on a ground, covered in red sand, while in the background we can see a group of people running away. Sharing, the poster, the actor wrote, "Aagye hai vo" and revealed the teaser and theatrical release date."#BhaiyyaJi in cinemas on 24th May. Teaser out on 20th March at 2:42 pm."

(A poster of Bhaiyya Ji | Image: Instagram)

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Poster giving vibes of gangs of wasseypur". Another wrote, "Mumbai ka King kaun vibes".

Advertisement

What else do we know about Bhaiyya Ji?

The film is written by Deepak Kingrani and presented by Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions in association with Aurega Studios is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

(A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram)


What's next for Manoj Bajpayee?

Apart from Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj also has a sequel of Silence lined up. Last month, the duo were snapped in Andheri, Mumbai, shooting for the upcoming movie. The actors were in their avatar of ACP Avinash Verma, and Inspector Sanjana Bhatia. In the upcoming series, we will see Manoj reprising his role as ACP Avinash, promising a compelling narrative filled with deeper secrets and unexpected twists.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

a few seconds ago

5 Best Pre Schools in India: Top Play Schools For Your Kid

a few seconds ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

a few seconds ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

a minute ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

a minute ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

a minute ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

3 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

4 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

5 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

7 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

8 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

10 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

12 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

15 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

18 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

20 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo