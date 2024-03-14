Advertisement

The makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai are back with yet another exciting film titled Bhaiyya Ji, marking their second collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee. This film is going to be his 100th film in the Indian entertainment industry. Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film's teaser will release on March 20, hinting at the film's plot.

First look poster of Bhaiyya Ji

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster in which he appears fierce. He can be seen in a rugged look, sporting a shirt and lungi layered with a coat. The scene shows him sitting on a ground, covered in red sand, while in the background we can see a group of people running away. Sharing, the poster, the actor wrote, "Aagye hai vo" and revealed the teaser and theatrical release date."#BhaiyyaJi in cinemas on 24th May. Teaser out on 20th March at 2:42 pm."

(A poster of Bhaiyya Ji | Image: Instagram)

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Poster giving vibes of gangs of wasseypur". Another wrote, "Mumbai ka King kaun vibes".

What else do we know about Bhaiyya Ji?

The film is written by Deepak Kingrani and presented by Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions in association with Aurega Studios is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

(A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Manoj Bajpayee?

Apart from Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj also has a sequel of Silence lined up. Last month, the duo were snapped in Andheri, Mumbai, shooting for the upcoming movie. The actors were in their avatar of ACP Avinash Verma, and Inspector Sanjana Bhatia. In the upcoming series, we will see Manoj reprising his role as ACP Avinash, promising a compelling narrative filled with deeper secrets and unexpected twists.