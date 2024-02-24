Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Celebrates His 'Extraordinary Journey' Of 30 Years In Films At Berlin's Tagore Centre

Manoj Bajpayee was recently at Berlin's Tagore Centre where the actor celebrated his 30 years in cinema and talked at length about it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated his three-decade-long journey in cinema during a special event at the Berlin International Film Festival. The event coincided with the premiere of Bajpayee's latest film, The Fable directed by Raam Reddy, at the 74th edition of the festival's competitive Encounters section.

Manoj Bajpayee reflects on his journey of 30 years in cinema

Reflecting on his path from a small village in Bihar to becoming a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, Bajpayee, 54, shared insights into his constant struggle spanning over 15 years. The discussion also shed light on Bajpayee's upcoming projects and his foray into production.

 

 

Expressing gratitude for the recognition in Berlin, Bajpayee said, "This journey of 30 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. It's a reflection of the love and support I've received from my audience and the film fraternity. Being recognized in Berlin, alongside the premiere of The Fable, fills me with gratitude."

Advertisement

What more do we know about The Fable?

Written and directed by Raam Reddy, The Fable stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film became the only second Indian film in the last 30 years to premiere in one of the key competitive sections at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Advertisement

 

 

Bajpayee was recently seen in Devashish Makhija's Joram and is currently busy with Kanu Behl's Despatch. Earlier this year, Manoj starred in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy crime thriller web series Killer Soup alongside Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. The series was written by Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant and was reportedly inspired by a true incident.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

36 minutes ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

4 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

5 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

7 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

8 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

9 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

10 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

10 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali

    Videos34 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Massive Bomb Blast at University Shakes West Imphal, 1 Dead

    India News41 minutes ago

  3. ‘Dilli Chalo’ March Paused till Feb 29: Farmer Leader

    India News44 minutes ago

  4. Google to Fix Racial, Gender Bias in Gemini AI, Says Elon Musk

    World44 minutes ago

  5. AR Rahman, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Celebrate The Success Of Lal Salaam

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo