Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated his three-decade-long journey in cinema during a special event at the Berlin International Film Festival. The event coincided with the premiere of Bajpayee's latest film, The Fable directed by Raam Reddy, at the 74th edition of the festival's competitive Encounters section.

Manoj Bajpayee reflects on his journey of 30 years in cinema

Reflecting on his path from a small village in Bihar to becoming a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, Bajpayee, 54, shared insights into his constant struggle spanning over 15 years. The discussion also shed light on Bajpayee's upcoming projects and his foray into production.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition in Berlin, Bajpayee said, "This journey of 30 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. It's a reflection of the love and support I've received from my audience and the film fraternity. Being recognized in Berlin, alongside the premiere of The Fable, fills me with gratitude."

What more do we know about The Fable?

Written and directed by Raam Reddy, The Fable stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film became the only second Indian film in the last 30 years to premiere in one of the key competitive sections at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Bajpayee was recently seen in Devashish Makhija's Joram and is currently busy with Kanu Behl's Despatch. Earlier this year, Manoj starred in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy crime thriller web series Killer Soup alongside Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. The series was written by Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant and was reportedly inspired by a true incident.