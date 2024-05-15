Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Bhaiyaa Ji. In the meanwhile, the actor is also filming for the upcoming season of Prime Video series The Family Man. Recently, at a promotional event, Manoj name-dropped his favourite films in recent times, which included movies like RRR, Animal, Kantara and Article 370.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his favourite films

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked about recent films he liked, Manoj simply said he enjoyed a lot of films. The actor expressed his admiration for Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Sharing his thoughts about Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, he also discussed the value of original storytelling.

Advertisement

He said, “I really liked Kantara. I liked Kantara because of its rituals, faith, and how it became a good mainstream film from there. It is a reference point for me. I also liked RRR in mainstream films.” When listing Bollywood films, Manoj said he liked Yami Gautam’s Article 370 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. He said, “Idhar jo film dekhi maine, jaise Article 370 dekhi maine ya fir Animal dekhi. Acchi films hai, matlab entertaining hain” (The films I watched here, like Article 370 or Animal, are good films, meaning they are entertaining).

Animal and RRR

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Bhaiyya Ji

Coming back to his upcoming release, Manoj Bajpayee said he drew inspiration from the megastar Amitabh Bachchan as well as his contemporaries Shatrughan Sinha and Vinod Khanna to play a massy hero in Bhaiyya Ji. The revenge action film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, who earlier directed the actor in the critically acclaimed movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai.

Advertisement

In the movie, the actor is playing the titular role, a man out to avenge his brother's death. "I grew up watching commercial films and all the big stars of that time, they were all my inspiration, be it Shatru ji , Vinod Khanna ji, Amit ji or Jeetendra Sahab and all of them. It happened subconsciously. I knew that I had to do certain things to make him look attractive on screen. So that everyone would like to be a figure like Bhaiyya Ji," he said. Meanwhile, the film marks Manoj Bajpyee's 100th outing in the Indian cinema.