Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his movie Bhaiyaa Ji. The actor is on a promotional spree, discussing his upcoming movie and career trajectory. In a recent interview, the actor shared his opinion on the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate and called it an excuse.

Manoj Bajpayee opens up about insider vs outsider debate

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj was asked for advice on how to survive in the entertainment industry as an outsider. To this, he simply replied, “I never thought like this”. Elaborating on his thoughts, the actor added he always felt like he had to be so good that the he gets an opportunity, he hits it out of the park. He needs to be excellent at his work and “very exceptional” so that when the opportunity comes, he can convert it into even more work.

“Yeh insider-outsider sochna bandh kar do (Stop thinking about insider-outsider) because you're not helping yourself. Sometimes what happens is that it becomes an excuse.”

Advertisement

(A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram)

We can't think about how lucky someone is: Manoj Bajpayee

Continuing to explain, the actor said one should believe in working hard and leave the rest to God. “If you have to cross five rivers to reach your destination, then you must cross those five rivers. We can't think about how lucky someone is to be on the other side of the fifth river, that they will reach their destination from there,” he added.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram)

He concluded by urging the young and aspiring actors to stop thinking about this debate else in the long run it will turn into an excuse. "I don't think anyone should have an excuse ki yaar kyunki aap bahar se aaye ho isliye aapko dikkat hai (that because you are an outsider, you have a problem). You already knew there’d be a problem before coming to Mumbai," he said.

