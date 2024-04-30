Advertisement

Shabana Raza is gearing up for her comeback. What's more, the former actress will be making her comeback, with none other than her husband Manoj Bajpayee. There however, is a twist.

Shabana Raza makes a comeback



For the unversed, among the long line up of films currently in the works for Manoj Bajpayee, there also stands film Bhaiyya Ji. Bhaiyya Ji marks Bajpayee's 100th film, an incredible milestone. Incidentally, this is also the film which will mark Shabana Raza's comeback. Before fans of the actor get into a tizzy about the film starring Manoj Bajpayee alongside his wife, it must be cleared that Shabana's trot back to showbiz, is not as an actress.

Shabana instead, is making her comeback, as a producer. Husband-wife duo, Shabana and Manoj, along with Vikram Khakhar have launched their production house Aurega Studios. Not only is this Shabana's first stint at turning producer, but also marks a similar journey for Manoj Bajpayee. Khakhar on the other hand, is a seasoned producer, having bankrolled projects like Main aur Charles, Dobara, One by Two, and Virsa.

Shabana Raza bid adieu to acting in 2009

Shabana Raza had made her acting debut back in 1998, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Kareeb. The film notably featured her opposite Bobby Deol and shot her to overnight stardom, with her being flooded with offers thereafter. She went on to star in projects like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Fiza, Alli Thandha Vaanam, Smile, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Aatma to name a few. Shabana tied the knot with Manoj Bajpayee in 2006 after she took a break from acting.

She made a return to the silver screen in 2009 with film Acid Factory. Following its release, Shabana Raza appears to have completely bowed out of the world of acting. Bhaiyya Ji, her first venture as a producer, is eyeing a release within the year.