×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Says He Doesn't Watch His Own Films Because He Gets 'Critical'

Manoj Bajpayee shared that he is critical of his performance on the screen and often doesn't watch what his own films. He will next feature in Silence 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee | Image:Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With three national awards and many critically-acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee shared that  he he still looks for content that excites him as an actor. Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable project across mediums such as Satya, Shool, Raajneeti, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur movies and The Family Man series, said his search for unique roles is always on.

Bajpayee shared that he is critical of his performance on the screen and often doesn't watch what his own films.

Advertisement
File photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram 

Why Manoj Bajpayee doesn't watch his own films

Calling himself someone who is critical and not easily satisfied by what he does, Manoj Bajpayee said, he rather looks forward to the next idea. “Usually, I don’t watch my films, but there are times when I have to. At the time of the second one (season or sequel), you have to watch the first one just to be reminded of what all you’ve done and what are the elements of the characters that you have to bring in all over again. When I watch it, I am critical. I feel I could do better in many places. But what’s gone is gone at the end of the day,” he told PTI.

Advertisement
Silenece 2 poster | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram 

Manoj Bajpayee prepping for Silence 2 release

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel to his 2021 film Silence…Can You Hear It. He is reprising the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also helmed the first part. The film also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly on Pandya

3 minutes ago
Earthquake in Pakistan

Earthquake in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
Mount Etna

Mount Etna smoke rings

10 minutes ago
Tesla Robotaxi

Tesla Robotaxi

14 minutes ago
A Soyuz Capsule Carrying 3 Crew From The International Space Station Lands Safely In Kazakhstan

Russian Space Capsule

18 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah's Movies

21 minutes ago
Memes on New York earthquake

New York Earthquake

26 minutes ago
Ashokrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque were among others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

JP Nadda, 5 Others Admini

29 minutes ago
Sri Lankan Fisherman Rescued From Indian Waters

Indian Coast Guard

29 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

34 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Gaza Aid Worker Probe

36 minutes ago
Congress Never Thought About Poor, Sees Looting Public Funds As Ancestral Right: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

42 minutes ago
PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.

PM Modi on Triple Talaq

42 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

43 minutes ago
China and America

US, China economy

an hour ago
Luka Modric is reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid exit

Luka offered Real exit

an hour ago
EV market in India

India's EV market

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News9 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo