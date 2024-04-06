Advertisement

With three national awards and many critically-acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee shared that he he still looks for content that excites him as an actor. Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable project across mediums such as Satya, Shool, Raajneeti, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur movies and The Family Man series, said his search for unique roles is always on.

Bajpayee shared that he is critical of his performance on the screen and often doesn't watch what his own films.

File photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Why Manoj Bajpayee doesn't watch his own films

Calling himself someone who is critical and not easily satisfied by what he does, Manoj Bajpayee said, he rather looks forward to the next idea. “Usually, I don’t watch my films, but there are times when I have to. At the time of the second one (season or sequel), you have to watch the first one just to be reminded of what all you’ve done and what are the elements of the characters that you have to bring in all over again. When I watch it, I am critical. I feel I could do better in many places. But what’s gone is gone at the end of the day,” he told PTI.

Silenece 2 poster | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee prepping for Silence 2 release

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel to his 2021 film Silence…Can You Hear It. He is reprising the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also helmed the first part. The film also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16.