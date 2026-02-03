Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: With Sharp Decline On Monday, Rani Mukerji's Cop Drama Misses The ₹20 Crore Mark

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji starrer has been performing well in the domestic market until Monday. The threequel opened at ₹4 crore and witnessed a spike in collections on the weekend, grossing ₹17.5 crore in three days. However, as soon as the film opened on its first working day (Monday), the collection declined, falling short of the ₹20 crore mark by ₹35 lakh.

Mardaani box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the cop drama earned ₹2.15 crore at the box office on Monday. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹19.65 crore. Mardaani 3 had an overall 11.27 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (16.75 crore).

The release of Mardaani 3 is significant for Rani Mukerji as it coincides with her completing 30 years in cinema, a landmark moment in her career trajectory.

All about Mardaani 3

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from Rani, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles. The plot focuses on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped from across our country. Unlike the first two movies, this one features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad.

Advertisement

What's next for Rani Mukerji?

After her fierce cop performance in Mardaani 3, the actress will be seen reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years for King. Co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, the makers are yet to unwrap the details. The first look of SRK from the movie earned widespread praise, leaving the fans eager to watch. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, the action-thriller starrer is slated to hit the theatres on December 24, on Christmas Eve.