Tomorrow, 12:12: Ranveer Singh Hints At Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release

Amid high anticipation for Dhurandhar 2, the lead actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message. On a blank screen, the actor simply wrote, “Tomorrow, 12:12”. The message is most likely hinting at the unvieling date and time of Dhurandhar 2 teaser. This comes after the teaser release was pushed from its earlier reported unveiling. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on March 19.

A screengrab of Ranveer Singh's story | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 would be attached to the theatrical prints of Border 2. However, that did not happen. Sources close to the team then told a media publication that the makers will release the teaser on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. The makers seemingly missed that day as well. Now, Ranveer Singh's post has raised anticipation among fans over the teaser of Dhurandhar 2. Additionally, it is also being speculated that the trailer of the Dhurandhar sequel will be released at the end of February.



Dhurandhar 2: Videos from the set leak online

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

Ahead of Ranveer Singh's update on the teaser reveal of the movie, several videos from the alleged filming of the movie went viral online. Over the past weeks, brief clips have taken over social media in which Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal could be seen as their characters from the Aditya Dhar directorial. As per reports, for the scenes, the makers have recreated the Pakistani town of Lyaari in Ballard Estate in Mumbai. In another video doing the rounds today, Sanjay Dutt could be seen as his character SP Aslam from the movie, stopping an ambulance from entering a particular area. Burnt motor vehicles and signs of chaos could be seen in the background. However, since the videos are not shared by a verified source, they could be AI-generated.



Dhurandhar, set to clash with Toxic, will release pan-India style

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

Unlike the first part, Dhurandhar 2 will release in five Indian languages. This comes after the movie recorded strong footfalls in South Indian regions as well. Also, unlike the first movie, the sequel to the Ranveer Singh directorial will release in a clash. In what is being dubbed as India's ‘Barbenheimer’, Yash's Toxic will release on the same day as Dhurandhar 2, giving rise to what is being called ‘Dhuroxic’. Both movies will hit the big screens on the ocassion of Eid. Until the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2, fans of the movie can watch the first film on Netflix.



