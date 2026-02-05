Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji Witness A Dip, Earns Only ₹2 Crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji starrer is struggling at the box office since the fourth day of its release. The film opened at ₹4 crore and witnessed a 56.25 per cent spike on Saturday, earning ₹6.25 crore in India. On Sunday, the film witnessed a 16 per cent spike in the daily collection, taking the opening weekend collection to 17.5 crore at the box office. However, since Monday, the film has been earning a little over ₹2 crore.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 witnessed a dip, earning only ₹2 crore at the box office on Wednesday. Adding the six-day collection, the total stands at ₹24.25 crore in India. The film is struggling to survive at the box office, and seeing the pace, it might survive the second week of its release. It is facing tough competition with Sunny Deol starrer Border 2, which is nearing the ₹300 crore club in India.

Mardaani 3 had an overall 10.20 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (18.25 crore).

All about Mardaani 3

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from Rani, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles. The plot focuses on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped from across our country. Unlike the first two movies, this one features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad.

What's next for Rani Mukerji?

After her fierce cop performance in Mardaani 3, the actress will be seen reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years for King. Co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, the makers are yet to unwrap the details. The first look of SRK from the movie earned widespread praise, leaving the fans eager to watch. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, the action-thriller starrer is slated to hit the theatres on December 24, on Christmas Eve.