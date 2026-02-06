Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rani Mukerji Starrer Witnesses Further Dip, Concludes Opening Week At ₹26.30 Crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji starrer is struggling at the box office in India. The movie made a promising start, which continued over the weekend. However, it crashed as soon as it hit Monday. Since then, the film has been earning a little over ₹2 crore. On Thursday, the film witnessed a further dip in the collection, hinting that the film will not survive the second week.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the cop drama earned only ₹1.85 crore at the box office on Thursday. Adding the seven-day collection, the film was able to surpass the ₹25 crore mark, collecting ₹26.30 crore in the opening week. Mardaani 3 had an overall 9.57 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (13.25 per cent).

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, the movie earned mixed reviews, which impacted the business. Another reason was the successful run of Sunny Deol's starrer Border 2, which hit the theatres on January 23. In 14 days, the movie has grossed ₹294.25 crore at the box office in India, while it is inching closer to grossing ₹400 crore worldwide.

The plot of Mardaani 3

The Mardaani franchise depicts crimes against women and how Rani's cop character hunts down perpetrators. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the latest instalment focuses on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country.

Unlike the first two movies, the recently released movie featured a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad.

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 hit the theatres on January 30.