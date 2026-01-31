Mardaani 3 Stands Firm At Box Office Despite Competition From Border 2, Mints ₹10 Crore In 2 Days

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 got off to a good start, collecting ₹4 crore on January 30. It became the biggest opener in the action drama franchise and is now looking to wind up its first weekend at ₹17-18 crore mark. The advance booking of the movie was on the lower side. Since the reviews have been positive and it has the franchise factor in its favour, Mardaani 3 witnessed boost in biz due to spot bookings.

How much has Mardaani 3 collected in 2 days?

After opening to ₹4 crore on Friday, Mardaani 3's biz jumped to ₹6 crore on day 2, taking the India collection to ₹10 crore in two days. Both Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) have turned out to be hits. With the threequel faring well in its initial run, expectations are that it will be a hit too. However, with new releases line up for February 6 and Border 2 already doing good business, it will be interesting to witness if Rani's film can break even at the box office.

Mardaani movies feature Rani as fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy