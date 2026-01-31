Updated 31 January 2026 at 23:25 IST
Mardaani 3 Stands Firm At Box Office Despite Competition From Border 2, Mints ₹10 Crore In 2 Days
While advance booking for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was on the lower side, good word of mouth and spot bookings have helped the film gain good traction at the box office.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 got off to a good start, collecting ₹4 crore on January 30. It became the biggest opener in the action drama franchise and is now looking to wind up its first weekend at ₹17-18 crore mark. The advance booking of the movie was on the lower side. Since the reviews have been positive and it has the franchise factor in its favour, Mardaani 3 witnessed boost in biz due to spot bookings.
How much has Mardaani 3 collected in 2 days?
After opening to ₹4 crore on Friday, Mardaani 3's biz jumped to ₹6 crore on day 2, taking the India collection to ₹10 crore in two days. Both Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) have turned out to be hits. With the threequel faring well in its initial run, expectations are that it will be a hit too. However, with new releases line up for February 6 and Border 2 already doing good business, it will be interesting to witness if Rani's film can break even at the box office.
Mardaani movies feature Rani as fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy
The Mardaani franchise depicts crimes against women and how Rani's cop character hunts down perpetrators. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the latest installment focusses on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country. Unlike the first two movies, this one features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad. Unlike the first two movies, Mardaani 3 features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad.
