Mardaani 3 Struggles To Reach ₹50 Crore Mark, O Romeo And Tu Yaa Main Release To Bring Down The Curtain On Its Box Office Run

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 will end up as the lowest grossing movie in the franchise. While Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) ended up collecting ₹56.71 crore and ₹67 crore worldwide respectively, the third installment will finish well below the ₹50 crore mark in India. Mixed reviews and Border 2 performing better than Rani's film are some of the reasons behind its underwhelming show at the ticket window.

How much has Mardaani 3 collected at the box office?

In 13 days, Mardaani 3 has managed to mint ₹39.80 crore in India. While the second weekend pushed collections, offering some respite after a poor show during the first week, the coming weekend won't be the same as new releases - Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo and the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main - will take over screens. Additionally, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights is expected to do well in India as it's coinciding with Valentine's Day. With reduced screen count and low hype, Mardaani will end up being a flop.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Mardaani 3 should have grossed ₹60-70 crore in order to get a hit verdict. However, that won't be the case.

When will Mardaani 3 stream on OTT?

While its theatrical run is nearing completion, Mardaani 3 will not begin its streaming journey anytime soon. Since all Bollywood films debut on digital once 8 weeks have passed from their theatrical release, Rani's cop thriller will not hit OTT before March end. As per reports, Mardaani 3 digital rights have been purchased by Netflix and it will be available on the streaming service after March 27.