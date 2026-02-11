Ikkis OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra Starrer War Drama?

Ikkis OTT Release Date: Dharmendra's swansong Ikkis released on January 1. The Bollywood icon marked his final outing in Sriram Raghavan's war drama, fronted by Agastya Nanda. The movie hit the big screens on January 1, but had an underwhelming run at the box office. Now, Ikkis is all set to begin its streaming journey, in hopes that the movie based on real life events reaches out to more audiences as intended.

When and where to watch Ikkis on OTT?

Ikkis has almost completed its 8-week window for OTT release and is set to make its digital debut. Despite releasing in quick succession after another war film, Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur (November 21), Ikkis performed considerably better at the ticket window and did more business that Farhan's film. As per reports, Ikkis has found its streaming partner in Prime Video.

Ikkis marks veteran star Dharmendra's last cinema outing | Image: X

The stream will premiere the film digitally on February 12, as per reports. During this "early access" period, viewers will have to pay a one-time rental fee. Two weeks later, on February 26, Ikkis will be free to all Prime Video subscribers. At the box office, it collected ₹31 crore in India and over ₹41 crore worldwide, turning out to be an average grosser.

What is Ikkis about?

Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis The Archies fame Agastya Nanda in the lead role. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. The movie also stars Simar Bhatia in her Bollywood debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.