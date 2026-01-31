Mardaani Vs Mardaani 2 vs Mardaani 3: Despite Poor Reviews, Rani Mukerji-led Threequel Opens Biggest In Franchise

Mardaani 3 hit the big screens on January 30 and opened to mixed reviews from critics and cinegoers alike. Most fans of the franchise dubbed the Rani Mukerji-led threequel the weakest movie in the series. Despite the mixed reviews, Mardaani 3 registered a decent collection on the first day of release.

Mardaani 3 collects ₹4 crore on day 1, marginally more than the prequels

As per Sacnilk, Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 opened to a decent ₹4 crore on the day of release. The cop drama is expected to register further growth following the weekend. The collection of the movie is being labelled decent, as it competes with Border 2, which is still running in theatres. As per trade analysts, the movie has opened higher than expected.

The opening day collection of Mardaani 3 is more than both its sequels. The first movie, released in August 2014, raked in ₹3.40 crore on the first day, which was staggering for its time of release. The movie finished its theatrical run with a lifetime collection of ₹35.65 cr. Released in 2019, Mardaani 2 also opened to an above-average collection. The movie raked in ₹3.80 crore on day 1 and amassed a total of ₹47.35 crore in lifetime collection. Both Mardaani and Mardaani 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple following Mardaani 3 release

On the day of Mardaani 3's release, Rani Mukerji offered prayers at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress wore an all-white salwar kurti for the holy visit. Her photos and videos from the temple visit went viral on social media.



