Published 21:03 IST, October 12th 2024

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra Welcome Baby Girl, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu Extend Wishes

Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra have embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the announcement.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are now parents to a baby girl
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are now parents to a baby girl | Image: Masaba Gupta/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
18:55 IST, October 12th 2024