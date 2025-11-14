Massive Crowd At Shreya Ghoshal Odisha Concert Gives Rise To Major Chaos, Injuries Reported

Shreya Ghoshal’s concert at the annual Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack on Thursday(November 13) evening became chaotic when an overwhelming crowd rushed towards the stage during her live performance. The sudden surge caused disorder and reportedly left at least two people unconscious.

Videos from the venue are making rounds all over the internet, showing thousands of people gathered for the much-anticipated concert on the festival’s final day. However, the crowd control arrangements fell short, and many pushed against the barricades to move closer to the main stage. The sudden pressure caused panic and confusion, and some people reportedly collapsed from suffocation and exhaustion.

Security staff and police stepped in quickly to manage the situation. As per reports, the two unconscious individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. No major casualties were reported.

The report states that the programme halted for a short while but continued once the police brought the situation under control.

As per reports, the incident took place even though 70 platoons, about 2,100 personnel, had been deployed for law and order and crowd management at the Bali Jatra, one of the country’s largest trade fairs.

Shreya Ghoshal’s team has not commented on the matter yet.

