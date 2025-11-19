Mastiii 4: CBFC Cuts For Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Adult Comedy Revealed

Adult comedy franchise Masti is all set to see the release of the fourth installment, Mastiii 4. Joining the trio of Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh this time around are Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri and more. The trailer has hinted that Mastiii 4 is a fun-filled comedy entertainer. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on November 21 and now details related to its censor certificate have come to light.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it was expected that Mastiii 4 would get significant amount of cuts and modifications from the CBFC. Some "objectionable" scenes and dialogues also featured in the film's trailer. However, the CBFC has not played spoilsport and cleared Mastiii 4 with limited cuts and suggested changes.

As per the report, three dialogues in the movie have been modified, with the censor board requesting replacement of another dialogue. The team as made the specified cuts. The word 'behen' has been replaced with another acceptable alternative. In one part of the film, the word 'item' has been replaced with an appropriate alternative. An alcohol brand name has also been changed.

Mastiii 4 will release on November 21 | Image: X

Other recommended cuts include the CBFC asking the makers to delete 'top angle animal humping visuals'. The said visual was of 9 seconds. Another 30-second-long close visuals of human faces have also been reduces. This means that 39 seconds of visuals have been cut from the movie.

