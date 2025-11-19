It's All About The Business: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Faces Flak For 'Selling' IVF, 'Misleading' Young Girls Into Freezing Eggs

Upasana Konidela, who is the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, received massive backlash on social media for ‘selling’ young IVF to young women. While the businesswoman spoke about health and financial independence, social media users took to the comment section of the video to blame her for ‘misleading’ young women and feeding them half-truths. Upasana told the students that egg freezing is the ‘biggest insurance for women’, to which several netizens objected.

In the discussion, Ram Charan's wife also stressed that women should not feel the pressure of getting married early owing to a biological clock and presented egg freezing as an option. In a small clip from the session shared by Upasana herself, she could be heard saying, “The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms, and when you are financially independent. Today, I stand on my own two feet, and I earn a living for myself.” She also mentioned in the caption that it was a pleasant change for her to see more men than women eager to get married, implying that girls are more ‘career-focused’.

Social media users shared that Upasana should not misconstrue the challenges of IVF just because she is associated with hospitals. A comment on the post read, "Whatever she is speaking boils down to advertising her own hospital and franchises." Another user worried about Upasana's speech changing youngsters' perspective towards marriage and commented, “This is bad 😍 what if society loses its marriage credibility and women are not interested in marriage than living together or affairs or relationships.”



