Mastiii 4 In Legal Trouble, RJ Ashish Sharma Moves To Delhi High Court Accusing Makers Of Copying His Viral Instagram Skit

Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, is facing legal trouble after RJ Ashish Sharma alleged that a scene in the film has been lifted from one of his viral videos without his permission. This has come ahead of the film's digital streaming in mid-January. He has approached the Delhi High Court seeking justice. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sharma pointed out that a sequence in Mastiii 4 is inspired by his Instagram skit titled Shaq Karne Ka Nateeja, posted in January 2024.

(A screengrab from the post | Instagram)

RJ Ashish Sharma accuses Mastiii 4 makers of copying

The skit centres around the theme of humour based on suspicion and has garnered over 11 million views on Instagram. In his complaint, Sharma claims that the creators not only copied his main idea but also duplicated the comedic punchline, character interactions, and overall storyline. He is seeking a permanent injunction, financial damages, and a detailed accounting of profits, as his work was used without his consent or credit.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard his request and issued the notice to producers, giving them a chance to present their side of the story. Sharma further argued that this act amounts to a deliberate violation of his creative rights, especially in the digital era.

The case has been scheduled to be heard on January 13.

All about Mastiii 4

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Maruti International and Sri Adhikari Brothers, the film serves as the fourth installment in the Masti franchise. The film hit the theatres on November 21, 2025. The film bombed at the box office, grossing ₹15 crore worldwide, becoming the lowest-grossing film in the Masti film series and is now slated to release on an OTT platform.