Heer Express On OTT: Divita Juneja Debut Movie Is Now Streaming On...

Heer Express On OTT: The Bollywood drama, which marked the debut of actress Divita Juneja, has begun its digital streaming. The film hit the big screens on September 12, 2025, and emerged as an average grosser at the box office. Despite the lukewarm collections, Heer Express received positive reviews from cinegoers and critics alike.

Where is Heer Express streaming?

The Divita Juneja starrer has begun its streaming journey on January 6. The movie debuted on JioHotstar and is available for free for all its subscribers. The story of the movie revolves around the titular character, Heer Walia, a young woman from Punjab. She moved to the UK following the death of her mother and wishes to pursue her passion for cooking. In the foreign land, she meets several new people and has some sweet encounters. How she navigates through the complex relationships and challenges of life forms the plot of the film.



Heer Express at the box office

A fairly small movie, the release of Heer Express was sandwiched between movies like War 2, Baaghi 4, Jolly LLB 3 and Param Sundari. The box office business of the movie was impacted by the crowded releases and the lower promotions of the movie. As per Sacnilk, the movie grossed a little over ₹4 crore in its five-week theatrical run in India, making it one of the lowest grossers of the year.



Heer Express is directed by Oh My God and 102 Not Out fame Umesh Shukla. Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover also play pivotal roles in the film. The movie is one of the highest-rated films of 2025 with a 7.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb.



