May The Tribe Increase: Imtiaz Ali Expresses Gratitude As Main Vaapas Aaunga Completes 50 Days In Theatres

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest release 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' has completed 50 days in theatres, bringing a celebratory moment for the entire team. In a nod to the milestone, Imtiaz Ali penned a long note and wrote, "50 days in cinemas!! this is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience - the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth - for no reason except that they liked the film. may the tribe increase!"



The filmmaker expressed gratitude toward the audience's response, adding that it inspires him to make more entertaining cinema.

"The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers. The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service. The love that the stellar cast and crew put into the film has been reciprocated by the audience and I am very happy about that. The support of exhibitors and distributors to this film that did not have a good opening was crucial for its unusual success. Many thanks to all there," he continued.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' received much praise from fans as well as members of the film industry, including fellow artists and filmmakers.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aunga' stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. Set against the backdrop of personal history and Partition-era memories, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan.

As memories from his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the core of the narrative. (ANI)