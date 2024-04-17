Advertisement

Medha Shankr, who earned massive acclaim for her role as Shraddha in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, says she was inundated with congratulatory messages after the film was released on OTT. The actress revealed she has been trying to get an opportunity for the past six years and it finally came in the form of the role of Shraddha Joshi, the role she played in the movie. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shankr, the Hindi film is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Medha Shankr on her breakthrough film

The Noida-born actress, who was earlier seen in projects such as Beecham House, Shaadisthan and Dil Bekaraar in supporting roles, said it took her around six years to get a breakthrough.

“I’ve been in Bombay for the past five-six years now, and it took me that long to get a film like this. Before that I’ve done some projects but it didn’t give me the kind of recognition I wanted. It was a long journey till this film happened.” One just has to believe in themselves and keep going, said Shankr in an interview with PTI.

Tasted success after the digital release of 12th Fail, says Medha Shankr

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail was a surprise hit at the box office, earning around Rs 70 crore worldwide upon its release last October. Two months later, the digital release on Disney+ Hotstar only amplified its reach. Shankr said she received a lot of love from all quarters once 12th Fail started streaming.

“I tasted success after the OTT release because of the kind of love I got from the industry and otherwise on the internet. My Instagram literally blew up. This is just my first film and people have been incredibly kind to me.

“Audiences were lovely to me but also the fraternity directors, producers, and actors, they all messaged me, called me, and warmed up to me to appreciate my work and how much they loved the film. I hope and pray that I get to work with the kind of filmmakers I’ve always dreamt of working with,” said the actress. 12th Fail, based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak, recently completed 25 weeks in theatres.

