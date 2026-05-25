Meenakshi Seshadri Follows Neena Gupta's Footsteps To Ask Bollywood For Work, 'Says 'Looking Forward To Meaningful Opportunities'

Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the top and highest-paid actresses in the 80s and 90s. Not just in Bollywood, she also worked in Telugu and Tamil movies, earning widespread fame and respect. After the release of Ghatak: Lethal in 1996, she quit the entertainment world and settled with her husband in the US. However, after 30 years of hiatus, the veteran actress is returning.

Meenakshi Seshadri is returning to acting after 30 years

The former actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she expressed her desire to return to the acting world. She insisted that she is willing to work in films and OTT platforms. However, she is looking forward to meaningful opportunities. Meenakshi further shared that earlier she did receive the offers, but they were not meaningful, so approach her only if you have meaningful roles to offer.

“A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity," she shared.

Expressing to work again, Meenakshi said, "I’m really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it’s a lead role, supporting character or even a short show. And it doesn’t matter as long as it’s an impactful performance. It could be films or OTT shows."

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However, she clarified that she is not "chasing stardom" but simply wants to do what she genuinely loves. "I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft You know, many offers did come my way, but some weren’t exciting enough and some simply didn’t materialise. But I’m managing this journey on my own, without any agency. And your support means everything to me during this phase. And though I am primarily based in India, I do spend some vacation time with my family in the USA. And occasionally travelling elsewhere in between."

She concluded her video saying, "And to all my dear fans, I request you to continue supporting me, sharing your feedback and spreading the word. Because your faith and your blessings inspire me every single day. Thank you."

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Meenakshi is currently in Boston, USA, to attend her son's graduation ceremony from Harvard University.

Meenakshi Seshadri's iconic movies