Published 07:20 IST, October 7th 2024
Meet Sara Arjun, 19-Year-Old Who Once Played Young Aishwarya, Will Now Reportedly Romance Ranveer
Former child actor Sara Arjun, 19, will reportedly make her debut as a lead actress opposite Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's yet-to-be-titled directorial.
Sara Arjun to be female lead opposite Ranveer Singh
